LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $841,015.00

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00008196 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $841,015.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/lemonchain.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

