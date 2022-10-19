Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 140,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 38,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Levere Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levere

Levere Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVRA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $103,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Levere by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Levere by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Levere during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

