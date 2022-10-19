Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 140,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 38,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.
Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
