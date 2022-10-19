LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $163.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $107,058,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $51,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

LHCG opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

