Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.66. 279,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,120,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,229 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Li Auto by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 788,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,028,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

