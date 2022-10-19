Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.54.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $431.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

