Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

Shares of SIVB opened at $330.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $316.04 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.42 and a 200 day moving average of $427.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

