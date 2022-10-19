Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.