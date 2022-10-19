Lincoln National Corp Acquires 467 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $186.89 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.