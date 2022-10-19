Lincoln National Corp Acquires 9,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

