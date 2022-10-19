Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.