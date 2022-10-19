Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32,983.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60.

