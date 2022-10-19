Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

