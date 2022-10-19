Lincoln National Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97.

