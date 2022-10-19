Lincoln National Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $300.00 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.80.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.