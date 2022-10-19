Lincoln National Corp Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TTP stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

