Lincoln National Corp Has $8.78 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

