Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

