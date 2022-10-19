Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 4,222 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

TRP stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.