Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,322 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1,527.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.96 and its 200 day moving average is $226.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

