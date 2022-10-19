Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 58 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.64.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.43 and a 200 day moving average of $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.