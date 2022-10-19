Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.