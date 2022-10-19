Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 700.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.