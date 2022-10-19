Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $362,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
HP Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HP Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
