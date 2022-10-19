Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $362,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.