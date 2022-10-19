Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

