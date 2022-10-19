Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

MMP stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

