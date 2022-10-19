Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after buying an additional 736,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

