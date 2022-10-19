Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 148 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

NYSE NVS opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

