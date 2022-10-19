Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004751 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $106.36 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004717 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,893,383 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

