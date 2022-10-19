Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $106.57 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007076 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005353 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002425 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,884,723 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

