Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $50.98 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $275.32 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.98 or 0.00266386 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021626 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003578 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016768 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,422,456 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
