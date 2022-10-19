Lockheed Martin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 8,431 call options.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LMT traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

