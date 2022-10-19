Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $116.94 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $116.94 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.