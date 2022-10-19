Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $101,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 400.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.9 %

LOW traded down $9.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,736. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.70.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

