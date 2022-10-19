Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.