Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $159.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.70. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.