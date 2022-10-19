LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $242.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $252.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 465.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 300.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 59.5% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.