Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 674,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,201,958 shares.The stock last traded at $1.81 and had previously closed at $1.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

