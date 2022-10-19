Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,381.00

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $10,381.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

