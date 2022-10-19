Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 200.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,068 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PBAX remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,147. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

