Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 312,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ERES traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,079. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.