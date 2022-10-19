Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of UTA Acquisition worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

UTAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.