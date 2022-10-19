Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,500 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Clorox comprises about 1.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.43. 28,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,386. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

