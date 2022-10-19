Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEAU remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

