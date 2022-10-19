Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MGU opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

