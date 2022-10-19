Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:MGU opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
