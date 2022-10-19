MAGIC Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $75.81 million and $1.04 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.37 or 0.27719387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010827 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

