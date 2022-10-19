Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $346.02 million and $109,291.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.60 or 0.99979904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00054550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005459 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,223.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

