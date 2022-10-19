Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 59.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 11,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 11.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,998,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 519,376 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,866,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,726 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 486.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 64.2% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

