Manifold Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $613,509.00 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $26.87 or 0.00139232 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $613,509.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

