MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.36 million and $302,085.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.97 or 0.27565708 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

