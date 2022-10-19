Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.83.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.38. 93,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,034. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 508.75. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$19.84 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.24.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

